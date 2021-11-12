On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts to strike for a day

November 12, 2021 9:16 am
BOSTON (AP) — Members of the union that represents about 200 workers at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have voted to hold a one-day strike on Nov. 17 over stalled contract negotiations with management.

More than 96% of the union, which represents public-facing staff, library workers, educators, curators, conservators, and administrative and professional workers, voted to picket outside the museum next Wednesday, union officials told The Boston Globe for a story Thursday.

Workers are concerned about pay, safety, workplace diversity, requiring union membership and job growth, according to Eve Mayberger, a member of the union’s bargaining team.

“Management has not really engaged with most of these issues and are coming back with very mild adjustments,” said Mayberger, an assistant objects conservator.

It wasn’t clear what the strike would mean for visitors. A voicemail seeking comment was left Friday with a museum spokesperson.

Museum employees voted overwhelmingly last November to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110.

