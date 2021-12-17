On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
December 17, 2021 7:23 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Hamdullah Mohib, former Afghan national security adviser; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Kinzinger; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

“Fox News Sunday” — Collins; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Larry Hogan, R-Md.

