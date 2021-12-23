Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
December 23, 2021 7:31 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brenda Sheridan, school board chair in Loudoun County, Virginia; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine writer; Jelani Cobb of the Columbia Journalism School.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Taped interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Fred Upton, R-Mich.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center