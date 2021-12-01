WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published November 29, 2021, about misinformation targeted at Latino voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported that researchers at the nonpartisan Global Disinformation Index estimated that Google will make $12 million this year off ads on websites that peddled COVID-19 disinformation in Spanish. Researchers estimated Google will make $6 million, not $12 million.

