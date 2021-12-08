On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Newsmax taps James Rosen as new WH reporter; Robinson out

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 1:56 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax is cutting ties with Emerald Robinson, its former White House correspondent who was taken off the air a month ago after spreading false stories about COVID-19 vaccines online.

Robinson hasn’t appeared on the conservative news network since she received a one-week Twitter suspension for sending a message to “Christians” falsely claiming that the vaccines contained a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase that allows recipients to be tracked.

She doubled down on the claim online after the suspension was lifted, leading Twitter to ban her permanently.

Newsmax said this week that Robinson’s contract ends in January and will not be renewed.

The network has appointed James Rosen, a former correspondent for Fox News and the Sinclair Broadcast Group, as its new chief White House correspondent.

