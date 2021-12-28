NYC Ballet cancels remainder of ‘Nutcracker’ performances

NEW YORK (AP) — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday.

The famed ballet by George Balanchine, a staple of the winter performing arts season in New York, was scheduled to present performances through Sunday at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

“While New York City Ballet had hoped to resume performances this evening, we have made the decision that continuing to perform at this time would not be in the best interest of the NYCB community, whose health and safety is our number one priority,” NYCB Executive Director Kathy Brown and Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford said in a statement. “We are extraordinarily proud of everyone who safely came together to present 30 beautiful performances of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker in recent weeks, and we are also very grateful to the thousands of people who attended.”

Vaccine restrictions had limited audience members to those old enough to be vaccinated or to younger children with a negative PCR test.

Ticketholders for canceled shows will be able to receive a full refund or make a tax-deductible, charitable donation to the ballet in the amount of the value of their tickets.

The ballet company has performed “The Nutcracker” every year but one since its 1954 premiere. Last year’s shows were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

