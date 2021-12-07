On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On Dec. 7, 1962, bassist Bill Wyman auditioned for the Rolling Stones. He played his first gig with the band the following week.

In 1964, singer Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys had a nervous breakdown on a flight between Houston and Los Angeles. It eventually led to his decision to drop from touring with the band.

In 1967, The Beatles opened their Apple Boutique in London to the public. John Lennon and George Harrison had held a private opening party two days before.

Also in 1967, Otis Redding recorded “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay.”

In 1968, singer Eric Burdon announced The Animals would break up later in the month.

In 1969, the holiday special “Frosty the Snowman” first aired on CBS.

In 1990, singer Dee Clark was found dead in Smyrna, Georgia, of a heart attack. Clark was 52. He was known for the hit “Raindrops.”

Also in 1990, the movie “Edward Scissorhands” opened nationwide.

In 2002, singer Marc Anthony renewed his wedding vows with his wife, Dayanara Torres, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They had announced their break-up five months earlier but had never filed for legal separation. They divorced two years later.

In 2020, Universal Music Publishing Group bought Bob Dylan’s catalog for an estimated $300 million.

Today’s birthdays: Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne of the Osborne Brothers is 90. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 89. Country singer Gary Morris is 73. Singer Tom Waits is 72. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Three’s Company”) is 64. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 63. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 63. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 57. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 56. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 55. Actor Kimberly Hebert (eh-BAYR’) Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 49. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 47. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 46. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 45. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 45. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 43. Singer Sara Bareilles (bah-REHL’-es) is 42. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 42. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 39. Singer Aaron Carter is 34.

