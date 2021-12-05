On Dec. 5, 1968, the Rolling Stones album “Beggar’s Banquet” was released.

Also in 1968, Graham Nash quit The Hollies because the band wanted to do an album of Bob Dylan songs.

In 1975, the album “Fleetwood Mac” was certified gold in the U.S. It was the first one with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

In 1992, Ice Cube became the first hard-core rapper to have an album make its debut at number one on the Billboard album chart, with “The Predator.”

In 1996, country singer Montana Slim died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, two months after being diagnosed with a stomach tumor. He was 91.

In 2003, actor Gwyneth Paltrow married Coldplay singer Chris Martin in Santa Barbara County, California. They have since split.

In 2005, actor Valerie Bertinelli filed for divorce from Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen. They married in 1981.

In 2012, jazz pioneer Dave Brubeck died of heart failure on his way to a cardiology appointment in Hartford, Connecticut, one day short of his 92nd birthday.

In 2015, Ringo Starr’s copy of The Beatles’ “White Album,” bearing serial number 1, was sold at auction to an anonymous buyer for $790,000. It set a record for the highest price for a vinyl album.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (yeh-ROHN’ krah-BAY’) (“The Fugitive”) is 77. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 75. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 74. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 70. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 65. Country singer Ty England is 58. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik (REZ’-nik) of The Goo Goo Dolls is 56. Country singer Gary Allan is 54. Comedian Margaret Cho is 53. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Kali Rocha (TV’s “Man with a Plan”) is 50. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 49. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 46. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ″Angel”) is 45. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 42. Actor Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor”) is 40. Singer Keri Hilson is 39. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Actor Frankie Muniz (MYOO’-niz) (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 36. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 33.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.