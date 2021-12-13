On Dec. 13, 1928, George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” premiered in New York.

In 1974, former Beatle George Harrison visited the White House at the invitation of Jack Ford, the president’s son. Harrison was the first rock musician to be invited to the White House.

In 1985, singer Phil Collins made his TV acting debut in the U.S. with an episode of “Miami Vice.”

In 1988, singer Bruce Springsteen and model-actor Julianne Phillips divorced after three years of marriage.

In 1992, an estimated 150,000 people showed up for a free Scorpions concert in Frankfurt, Germany. The concert was aimed at protesting violence by radical rightists.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 96. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 91. Actor-singer John Davidson is 80. Actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 73. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 73. Guitarist Ron Getman of The Tractors is 73. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 72. Actor Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 71. Country singer John Anderson is 67. Singer Steve Forbert is 67. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 65. Actor Steve Buscemi (boo-SEHM’-ee) is 64. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 62. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 59. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ″The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 55. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 54. Actor Lusia Strus (loo-SEE’-ah STROOS) (“50 First Dates”) is 54. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 47. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge (deh-LONG’) of Angels and Airwaves (and Blink-182) is 46. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 46. Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 42. Actor Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 40. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 40. Actor Michael Socha (“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 34. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 34. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 33. Singer Taylor Swift is 32. Actor Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 18.

