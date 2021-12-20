On Dec. 20, 1958, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison’s brother, Harry.

In 1967, singer Ian Anderson and bassist Glenn Cornick formed Jethro Tull.

In 1968, author John Steinbeck died in New York at age 66.

In 1973, singer Bobby Darin died during open heart surgery. He was 37.

In 1975, former James Gang member Joe Walsh joined The Eagles. He replaced Bernie Leadon, who left The Eagles for a solo career.

In 1981, the musical “Dreamgirls” premiered on Broadway.

In 1986, Randy Travis joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1995, the members of The Drifters were forbidden to leave Guyana after a series of concerts. They owed about $4,000 in entertainment taxes.

In 2006, Eminem and Kim Mathers were divorced for a second time. They had first married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They remarried in January 2006 and he filed for divorce again that April.

In 2007, musician Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli settled their divorce, six years after they had separated. They had been married 26 years.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 77. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 76. Illusionist Uri Geller is 75. Musician Alan Parsons is 73. Actor Jenny Agutter (AG’-uh-ter) (“Call the Midwife”) is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco (BAH-dah-LOO’-koh) (“The Practice”) is 67. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 65. Singer Billy Bragg is 64. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 64. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V″) is 58. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 51. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonah Hill is 38. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 37. Singer JoJo is 31.

