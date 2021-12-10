On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 2:01 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/13/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,350,481; $226.40.

2. BTS; $8,329,086; $255.86.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

3. Los Bukis; $5,296,024; $145.23.

4. Eagles; $2,689,172; $228.42.

5. Harry Styles; $2,247,964; $130.31.

6. Andrea Bocelli; $1,924,336; $182.73.

7. Eric Clapton; $1,807,855; $169.25.

8. Genesis; $1,695,957; $176.76.

9. Guns N’ Roses; $1,668,399; $161.27.

10. Dead & Company; $1,566,487; $89.15.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

12. J. Cole; $1,457,197; $114.03.

13. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

14. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,338,326; $113.37.

15. Grupo Firme; $1,181,145; $104.06.

16. Maroon 5; $1,172,259; $74.64.

17. Jonas Brothers; $1,086,378; $80.88.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

18. Dave Matthews Band; $1,083,275; $87.56.

19. Phish; $1,049,019; $82.45.

20. James Taylor; $1,006,690; $112.75.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding