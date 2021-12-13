FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised support to entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 3.8% for the week in a rally led by tech companies. Chinese leaders at an annual planning meeting promised tax cuts and other support to entrepreneurs to shore up economic growth.

TORNADO-CANDLE FACTORY

Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The Mayfield Consumer Products factory has been the third-biggest employer in its corner of western Kentucky, churning out candles that line the shelves of malls around the U.S.

But why its workers kept making candles Friday night as a tornado bore down on the region remains unclear as rescuers continue scouring the factory wreckage for signs of life.

A company spokesman said Sunday that at least eight people are confirmed dead at the factory and another eight remain missing. Dozens more have been accounted for, raising hope that the toll from the Midwest twister outbreak won’t be as high as first feared.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN

Boris Johnson: UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of omicron cases

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant and he has announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it.

Johnson said in a televised statement Sunday that everyone age 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month. The previous target was the end of January.

He said cases of the highly transmissible variant are doubling every two to three days and “there is a tidal wave of omicron coming.” Johnson announced a “national mission” to deliver booster vaccines at with pop-up vaccination centers and 7-day-a-week clinics.

AUSTRALIA=SOUTH KOREA DEAL

Australia and South Korea sign defense deal as leaders meet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and South Korea have signed a $680 million defense deal as South Korean President Moon Jae-in became the first foreign leader to visit Australia since the pandemic began.

The deal will see South Korean defense company Hanwha provide Australia with artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radars. It’s the largest defense contract struck between Australia and an Asian nation, and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China.

Australia and South Korea have also agreed to upgrade formal ties between the nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, work together on developing clean energy technologies, including hydrogen, and on facilitating the supply of critical minerals, which Australia has in abundance.

CALIFORNIA-SOLAR PANELS

California may cut rooftop solar incentives as market booms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s rooftop solar market is the largest in the nation but is poised for changes by state regulators who could lower financial benefits for homeowners who install solar panels.

California Public Utilities Commission regulators are set to issue proposed reforms this week for a program known as net energy metering. It allows solar customers to sell the energy they don’t need back into the power grid for energy bill discounts.

Utilities, consumer advocates and some environmental groups say incentives for people who put panels on rooftops are too generous. They say rooftop solar customers aren’t paying their fair share to maintain the energy grid cost, therefore driving up bills for everyone else.

CHINA-US-CARBON REDUCTION

Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

BEIJING (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in China says the countries had a very good year for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals.

David Meale, the American Embassy’s No. 2 official, says what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 Fahrenheit, by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord.

China, the world’s largest energy consumer, produces and consumes more coal than any other country and is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. So far, however, China has shown no intention of moving up its targets for carbon reduction.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg’s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office.

According to studio estimates on Sunday it debuted with $10.5 million in ticket sales. The muted reception for a $100 million song-and-dance spectacular is a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.

“West Side Story” hit theaters on a wave of glowing reviews and expectations that it could play a starring role in March’s Academy Awards. But “West Side Story” has faced a challenging marketplace for both adult-driven releases and musicals.

Audiences have steadily returned to multiplexes in the second year of the pandemic, but older moviegoers have been among the slowest to return.

