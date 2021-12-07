US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell – 9780063112223 – (William Morrow)

2. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818423 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Leviathan Falls by James S. A. Corey – 9780316332934 – (Orbit)

4. Laptop from Hell by Miranda Devine – 9781637581063 – (Post Hill Press)

5. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Dream Keeper by Kristen Ashley – 9781538733967 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown – 9780399592577 – (Random House Publishing Group)

