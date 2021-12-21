On Air: Panel Discussions
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

December 21, 2021 11:14 am
Movies US charts:

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. The Last Duel

4. No Time to Die

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. Free Guy

10. The Card Counter

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. No Man of God

4. Copshop

5. Belfast

6. The Green Knight

7. The Last Son

8. The Novice

9. Best Sellers

10. Agnes

