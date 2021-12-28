US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home

5. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

6. Elf (2003)

7. The Last Duel

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. Spencer

10. The Amazing Spider-Man

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. Belfast

4. Benedetta

5. The Green Knight

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Lamb

9. Copshop

10. Cruel Intentions

