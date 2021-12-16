On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 11:15 am
1 min read
      

1. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

6. “Twelve and a Half” by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

7. “For Such a Time as This” by Kayleigh McEnany (Post Hill Press)

8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books)

11. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

12. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

13. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

        Read more: Entertainment News

14. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

15. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

16. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

17. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

18. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

20. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 8” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz Media)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

21. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

22. “There and Back” by Jimmy Chin (Ten Speed Press)

23. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

24. “How to Catch an Elf” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

25. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Launch and Test Range System (LTRS)...
12|14 Bloomberg Technology Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA Administrator Michael Regan delivers commencement speech at alma mater North Carolina A&T