US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
December 23, 2021 11:49 am
1. “Twelve and a Half” by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

8. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

11. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

12. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

14. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

15. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

16. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

18. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

19. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

20. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu Vol. 1” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu ( Seven Seas)

21. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Shi Vol. 1” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

22. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

23. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books)

24. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

25. “Will” by Will Smith with Mark Manson ( Penguin Press)

