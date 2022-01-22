On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

Associated Press
January 22, 2022 5:24 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Cloud Native Security Platform-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey