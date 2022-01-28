On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Belgian passport now reads like Tintin cartoon book, sort of

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 7:01 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — If ever a Belgian was in need of a passport over the past century, it was intrepid cartoon journalist Tintin as he traveled the world looking to stamp out trouble.

Now, he will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas.

Belgium has updated its passports and from February onward, the plethora of Gothic and baroque buildings in its pages will make way for something for which nation is perhaps known even better — its cartoon characters.

Apart from Tintin, his famous moon rocket and the Moulinsart mansion of his friend Captain Haddock, the passport also includes the likes of the blue Smurfs and cowboy Lucky Luke.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Despite its cartoon book appearance, authorities say security has been improved, with security elements doubled to 48.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement