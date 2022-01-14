On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Biden picks TV personality Star Jones to lead heritage board

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected lawyer and television personality Star Jones Lugo to lead a U.S. government agency that identifies and protects sites of historic significance to the U.S. in Eastern Europe.

The White House announced Friday that Jones will be the chair of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, which is tasked with safeguarding sites associated with groups impacted by Nazism, communism and the Cold War.

Jones is a one-time prosecutor and former cohost of ABC’s “The View,” and will become a judge on the television show “Divorce Court” this fall.

Biden, who picks seven members to the agency’s unpaid 21-person board, also selected Bill Shaheen, the husband of New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, to the commission.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi