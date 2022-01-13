On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Fa La La La La! Sandra Boynton has an imprint all her own

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 8:36 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Boynton’s prolific career as an author, cartoonist and songwriter has reached the point where a publisher has formed an imprint dedicated solely to her books.

On Thursday, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced the launch of Boynton Bookworks, which will be home to her dozens of previous works, including such favorites as “Pajama Time!” and “The Barnyard Dance!” New releases, starting this fall, include the board books “Pookie’s Thanksgiving” and “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” and a deluxe picture book edition of “Hippos Go Berserk!” first published in 1977.

Boynton Bookworks also plans reissues of books and accompanying CDs, beginning in 2023 with “Philadelphia Chickens.”

“My own imprint! It’s not only astounding, it’s completely unexpected,” Boynton said in a statement. “What an honor — and what a gift. I really haven’t been able to process it at all.”

Boynton’s books have sold millions of copies and her songs have been performed by Brian Wilson, Patti LuPone and Meryl Streep among others.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid