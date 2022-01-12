On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Ibram X. Kendi writing children’s story ‘Goodnight Racism’

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 8:25 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book in Ibram X. Kendi’s prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message.

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that in Kendi’s “Goodnight Racism,” the author seeks to connect with children’s capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14.

“’Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be,” Kendi said in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”

Kendi won the National Book Award in 2016 for “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” He has since published three books, including “How to Be An Antiracist” and a collaboration with Jason Reynolds, “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You.” He also helped edit “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019.” He is founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|11 Evolving at the Pace of Cyber Threats
1|11 Securing America's Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy begins to remove fuel from Pearl Harbor underground storage tank facility