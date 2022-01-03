On Jan. 3, 1967, Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refused to be sworn in after receiving a U.S. Army draft notice. Wilson said he was a conscientious objector.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Two Virgins” record sleeve, which showed them posing nude, was declared pornographic in New Jersey. Police seized copies of the album.

In 1970, members of The Beatles recorded their last song together, “I Me Mine.” George Harrison later used that title for his autobiography.

Also in 1970, singer Davy Jones announced he was leaving The Monkees, a year after Peter Tork quit the group.

In 1974, Bob Dylan and The Band opened a brief tour. Several dates were recorded for the live album “Before The Flood.”

In 1989, country legend Johnny Cash was released from a Nashville hospital two weeks after undergoing double-bypass heart surgery. At the time, he said he had no plans to cancel any of his tour dates that year.

Also in 1989, “The Arsenio Hall Show” made its premiere on Fox.

In 1991, the sitcom “Blossom” premiered on NBC.

In 1992, singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds married actor Patsy Kensit in London. They have since split up.

In 2004, singer Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in a spur-of-the-moment wedding in Las Vegas. The marriage lasted 55 hours before they got it annulled.

In 2017, singer Janet Jackson gave birth at the age of 50. She had a boy she named Eissa (EE’-sah).

In 2019, Lifetime TV began airing the six-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” Kelly was charged a month later with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He was convicted in 2021.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79. Singer Stephen Stills is 77. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 47. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 47. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 46. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 44. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 43. Actor Nicole Beharie (beh-HAR’-ee) (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 37. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster The People) is 37. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 36. Actor Florence Pugh (PYOO) (“Little Women”) is 26.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.