On Jan. 21, 1942, Count Basie and His Orchestra recorded “One O’Clock Jump” in New York.

In 1965, The Animals canceled a show in New York after U.S. immigration officials forced the band to leave the theater.

In 1966, George Harrison married model Patti Boyd at a register office outside London. They had met during the filming of The Beatles’ film “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1982, bluesman B.B. King donated his entire record collection — 7,000 records — to the University of Mississippi. The collection included rare records he played as a DJ in the 1940s.

In 1984, singer Jackie Wilson died at the age of 49. He had been in a coma since his 1975 heart attack during a concert in New Jersey.

In 1990, the first MTV “Unplugged” special was aired, with Squeeze as the first performers.

In 1996, singer Francisco Garcia of Cannibal and the Headhunters died after a long illness. He was 49. The group was best known for the song “Land of 1,000 Dances.”

In 1997, Elvis Presleys’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, died of complications from a stroke in Las Vegas. He was 87.

In 1998, actor Jack Lord died of congestive heart failure at his home in Honolulu. He was 77. He’s probably best known for starring on “Hawaii Five-Oh.”

In 2013, Beyoncé sang the national anthem at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. She later admitted to lip-synching.

In 2020, comedian Terry Jones of Monty Python died of a rare form of dementia at his home in London. He was 77.

Today’s Birthdays: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 75. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72. Actor Robby Benson is 66. Actor Geena Davis is 66. Actor Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 54. Singer Marc Gay of Shai (SHY) is 53. Actor Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 53. Actor Ken Leung (lee-UNG’) (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ″Lost”) is 52. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 52. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 52. Singer Cat Power is 50. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 49. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 46. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ″iCarly”) is 45. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 43. Actor Izabella Miko (MEE’-koh) (“Coyote Ugly”) is 41. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 38. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 30.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.