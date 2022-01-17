On Jan. 17, 1922, actor Betty White was born in Oak Park, Illinois. She died in December 2021, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones recorded the songs “The Last Time” and “Play With Fire” in Los Angeles.

In 1970, singer Billy Stewart and three members of his band were killed when their car went off a bridge in North Carolina. Stewart was 32. His biggest hit was his cover of the George Gershwin song “Summertime.”

In 1972, part of Highway 51 South in Memphis was renamed Elvis Presley Boulevard. It runs in front of his mansion, Graceland.

In 1974, Dean Martin’s son Dino, of Dino, Desi and Billy, was arrested after he allegedly tried to sell a machine gun to an undercover agent. He was released on bail the next day.

In 1975, “Baretta” premiered on ABC.

In 1979, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt announced that they would record an album together. The result was the album “Trio,” which wasn’t released until eight years later.

In 1990, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon and Garfunkel and The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1993, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington for a free outdoor concert that was staged as part of the President Bill Clinton’s inaugural festivities. Performers included Michael Bolton and Aretha Franklin.

In 1996, talk show host Phil Donahue announced he was retiring after the end of the season, after 29 years on the air.

In 2001, Metallica announced bassist Jason Newsted had quit.

In 2016, David Bowie earned his first number-one album, with “Blackstar.” He had died a week earlier.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Singer Chris Montez is 80. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 77. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 75. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 74. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 63. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” ″Mystic River,” ″L.A. Confidential”) is 61. Actor Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” ″True Blood”) is 60. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” ″Sports Night”) is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 53. Electronic musician DJ Tiesto is 53. Musician Kid Rock is 51. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 47. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 45. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (ZOH’-ee deh-shuh-NEHL’) (“New Girl”) is 42. Singer Ray J is 41. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 40. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 39. DJ Calvin Harris is 38. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ″Entourage”) is 34. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 25.

