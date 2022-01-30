Trending:
The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 12:00 am
On Jan. 30, 1933, the first episode of the “Lone Ranger” radio program was broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded a version of Carl Perkins’ “Blue Suede Shoes,” in New York.

In 1969, The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Studios. It was filmed for the movie “Let It Be.”

In 1973, Kiss performed their first show, in New York.

In 1989, George Michael and Randy Travis were the top winners at the American Music Awards, with three wins each.

In 1990, Bob Dylan was named Commander in France’s Order of Arts and Letters by the country’s culture ministry.

In 1996, 21 people were injured at an overcrowded concert for the group Immature in Atlanta when the crowd surged toward the stage.

In 2015, Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge (SHUG)” Knight was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a man with his truck in a fast-food parking lot in Los Angeles.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 73. Musician Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 71. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 66. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 56. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 50. Actor Christian Bale is 48. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 48. Actor Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”) is 48. Singer Josh Kelley is 42. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 42. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 36. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky,” “Pitch”) is 33. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 32. Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me A Story,” “The Originals”) is 27.

