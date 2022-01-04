US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Criminal Mischief by Stuart Woods – 9780593331736 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

6. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Annihilation Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593333211 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

9. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski & Danusia Stok – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

10. Flame by Helen Hardt – 9781642633030 – (Waterhouse Press)

11. The Paris Detective by James Patterson & Richard DiLallo – 9781538718865 – (Grand Central Publishing)

12. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

13. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

14. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818423 – (Random House Publishing Group)

15. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

16. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

17. Reacher: Killing Floor (Movie Tie-In) by Lee Child – 9780593441312 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

18. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593336830 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

19. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

20. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman – 9780735211742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

