On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon