‘Atlanta’ to end with season 4; Donald Glover has no regrets

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 4:26 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There won’t be a long wait for the fourth season of FX’s “Atlanta,” but it will be its last.

The Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover, which begins its third season March 24, will be back in the fall to wrap up the story of Glover’s music manager Earn, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and their circle, FX said Thursday.

There was a big gap between season two, which concluded in May 2018, and this season because of scheduling conflicts that delayed production, FX said previously. But the final two seasons have both been shot.

On Thursday, Glover said he has no regrets about wrapping the series.

“To be honest, I wanted to end it after season two,” he said during a Q&A with TV critics. “Death is natural…when the conditions are ripe for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right for it, they don’t happen.”

“I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was,” Glover said.

The upcoming 10-episode season is set largely in Europe, with Earn, Alfred aka Paper Boi, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) on tour. Episodes will be available on Hulu after debuting on FX, with past seasons also on the streaming service.

