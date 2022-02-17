On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Elliot Page memoir ‘Pageboy’ to be published in 2023

HILLEL ITALIE
February 17, 2022 3:33 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to Flatiron.

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as “Juno” and “Inception.” He currently stars in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

