Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 7:03 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

