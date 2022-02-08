On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Lily King among finalists for $20,000 Story Prize

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 7:33 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Short story collections by Lily King, J. Robert Lennon and Brandon Taylor are finalists for a $20,000 award.

Officials for the Story Prize announced Tuesday, given for outstanding short fiction, were King’s “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” Lennon’s “Let Me Think” and Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals.”

“By virtue of their skillful, bold, and distinctive storytelling, these three books stood out from the deepest pool of quality story collections we’ve ever read,” Larry Dark, director of The Story Prize, said in a statement.

The winner will be announced April 13. The Story Prize was established in 2004 and previous recipients include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat, Anthony Doerr and Lauren Groff.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia