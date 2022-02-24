On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have “heeded the call to social justice” and joined the “struggle for equity” in the U.S. and around the world.

The couple will be given the award during the Feb. 26 ceremony that will be televised on BET.

Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James and Jesse Jackson.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Prince Harry and Meghan have inspired the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards. It’s a newly created award that recognizes leaders creating change within the social justice and technology realm to advance civil and human rights

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!