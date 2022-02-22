Space traveler Hayley Arceneaux writes about her ‘Wild Ride’

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 22, 2022 8:41 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The youngest American to journey into space, Hayley Arceneaux, has a simple title for her upcoming memoir: “Wild Ride.”

Convergent, an imprint of Random House, announced Tuesday that “Wild Ride” will come out Sept. 6. It’s part of a three-book deal that includes a middle-grade and picture book edition of her memoir.

Arceneaux was 29 when she joined billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two others last fall on SpaceX’s first private flight. She was not just the youngest American in space, but the first to launch with a prosthesis. She is a bone cancer survivor who at age 10 had surgery to replace her knee and get a titanium rod in her left thigh bone.

“Writing this book was a wild ride in and of itself,” Arceneaux said in a statement Tuesday. “While not everyone may have faced childhood cancer, everyone has had something to overcome. My wish for readers is that they will take away the importance of holding onto hope and the comfort that there will be better days ahead. Because there will be, better than you can even imagine.”

