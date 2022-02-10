On Feb. 10, 1942, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra received a gold record for their recording of “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” which had sold more than one million copies. It was the first gold record ever presented to an artist. Twelve years later, on this date in 1954, “The Glenn Miller Story,” starring Jimmy Stewart, premiered in New York.

In 1949, Arthur Miller’s play “Death of a Salesman” opened on Broadway, with Lee J. Cobb in the role of Willy Loman.

In 1971, Carole King released her “Tapestry” album.

In 1975, record producer Phil Spector was injured in a car accident. Not much was known about what happened, except that it occurred somewhere between Los Angeles and Phoenix and that Spector was injured.

In 1990, Paula Abdul became the first female artist to have an album stay in the top 10 for more than 50 weeks. It was her debut album, “Forever Your Girl.”

In 1992, Alex Haley, the author of “Roots,” died in Seattle at age 70.

Also in 1992, New Kids On The Block filed a slander suit against a former producer, who claimed they didn’t do much singing on the “Hangin’ Tough” album or during New Kids concerts. The producer eventually retracted his claims.

In 1993, Michael Jackson revealed during a live TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had vitiligo, a disorder that destroys the pigmentation of his skin. He also insisted he had had very little plastic surgery, contrary to what the public has thought.

In 1995, rapper Dr. Dre was sentenced to five months’ probation for driving drunk.

In 1997, singer Brian Connolly of Sweet died of kidney failure in a hospital in southern England. He was 52.

Also in 1997, musician Liam Gallagher of Oasis called off his wedding to actor Patsy Kensit because of what he called “obsessive and intrusive” media attention. They quietly got married the following April. They have since separated.

In 2006, singer Scott Stapp of Creed married former Miss New York Jaclyn Nesheiwat (NESH’-waht) in Miami. The next day, he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the Los Angeles International Airport.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Roberta Flack is 85. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 82. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 75. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 71. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 61. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 44. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 41. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 41. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 41. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 40. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 40. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 32. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 31. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 25. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 22.

