On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their first live U.S. television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” An estimated 73 million people tuned in to watch the band perform five songs, including “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”

In 1972, Paul McCartney and Wings played their first show — unannounced and uninvited — for students during lunchtime at Nottingham University in England. The price of admission was 33 cents.

In 1979, Kmart pulled Steve Martin’s comedy album “Let’s Get Small” for being in bad taste.

In 1981, singer Bill Haley died in Harlingen, Texas, of natural causes. He was 56.

In 1993, both Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney released solo albums. Jagger’s was called “Wandering Spirit” and McCartney’s was titled “Off The Ground.”

In 1997, “The Simpsons” became the longest-running prime-time animated series, beating the record previously held by “The Flintstones.”

In 2011, singer Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce from Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. They had married in 2008.

In 2015, Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West jumped on stage at the Grammys while Beck was accepting the award for album of the year for “Morning Phase.” West left the stage without saying anything, but later said he did it because he thought Beyoncé should have won.

In 2020, “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (KYOOL) (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer Carole King is 80. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Actor Joe Pesci (PESH’-ee) is 79. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Singer Joe Ely (EE’-lee) is 75. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s The Boss”) is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 66. Sax player Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 57. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 48. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 46. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 45. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 41. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 35. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 35. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 32. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 26. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 22.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.