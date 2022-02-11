FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares skid as hot inflation data point to rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that inflation jumped 7.5% in January.

The higher-than expected figure raised expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks may move faster in raising interest rates to tamp down sizzling prices.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday today, while shares fell in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai.

In New York on Thursday, the S&P 500 gave back 1.8% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 2% for the first time since the summer of 2019. Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the fastest pace since 1982.

SPACEX STARSHIP

SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s Elon Musk says the first orbital flight of his towering Starship could come in another month or two. While he expects “bumps in the road,” he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Musk provided an update of the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket Thursday night at SpaceX’s Texas spaceport.

While standing alongside the nearly 400-foot rocket, Musk said he was awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. NASA plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Musk, meanwhile, hopes to use Starships to create a city on Mars.

LAUNCH FAILURE

Rocket startup’s Florida launch debut ends in ocean crash

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket startup’s big launch debut at Florida’s Cape Canaveral has ended with all four mini satellites destroyed.

California-based Astra sent its rocket soaring Thursday after multiple delays. The 43-foot rocket arced through a clear afternoon sky with the research satellites sponsored by NASA. But shortly after the first-stage booster dropped away, the second stage appeared to tumble.

A launch commentator said the payloads did not reach orbit and apologized to the satellite teams. Three of the satellites were built by universities and the fourth was from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

GEORGA SPACEPORT

Judge: Spaceport land deal must wait for March 8 election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge has blocked a Georgia county from buying land for a commercial spaceport until the project goes before voters in a special election next month.

Commissioners in coastal Camden County have spent 10 years and more than $10 million pursuing a launchpad for sending satellites into orbit and were granted an operator license by federal regulators in December. But opponents have a shot at derailing the project after gathering enough signatures to force a special election March 8.

Voters will cast ballots on whether to authorize county officials to buy the land needed for the spaceport. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Thursday granted an injunction prohibiting the county from closing on the property before the election.

STING-MUSIC CATALOG

Every song he made: Sting sells music catalog to Universal

UNDATED (AP) — Sting is selling every song he wrote. The British singer-songwriter is selling his music catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group. The company didn’t disclose the price when it announced the deal on Thursday.

Sting is the latest in a line of music stars who are selling their catalogs to investors who license the music for commercials, movies, TV shows and streaming services.

Sting’s deal includes his work with the Police, who scored hits like “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne” and “Message in a Bottle.” It also covers his solo work such as “Fields of Gold.”

Recently Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and others have made similar deals.

CHICKEN-CHANGES

Cage-free chicken campaign scores surprising success

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s egg producers are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar shift to cage-free eggs that is dramatically changing the lives of millions of hens in response to new laws and demands from restaurant chains.

In a decade, the percentage of hens in cage-free housing has soared from 4% in 2010 to 28% in 2020, and that figure is expected to more than double to about 70% in the next four years. The change marks one of the animal welfare movement’s biggest successes after years of battles with the food industry.

The transition has cost billions of dollars for producers who initially resisted calls for more humane treatment of chickens but have since fully embraced the new reality.

