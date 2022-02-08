US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Court by Tracy Wolff – 9781649370617 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
4. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy – 9781250796745 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
7. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Girl, Vanished (An Ella Dark FBI Suspense Thriller—Book 5) by Blake Pierce – 9781094372877 – (Blake Pierce)
9. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments