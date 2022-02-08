On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 12:43 pm
< a min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Court by Tracy Wolff – 9781649370617 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy – 9781250796745 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

7. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Girl, Vanished (An Ella Dark FBI Suspense Thriller—Book 5) by Blake Pierce – 9781094372877 – (Blake Pierce)

9. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group

        Read more: Entertainment News

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19