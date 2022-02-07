Where to Watch Jackass Forever (2022) free online streaming at Home

Find out how to watch the new stunt-comedy movie Jackass Forever, when it’s coming to theaters, and more.

It has been twelve years since the release of the last Jackass film and the skateboarding stuntmen are back with more crazy antics, reckless stunts, and unhinged humor in the fourth title film by the fearless jesters, Jackass Forever. With a theme of getting back together with old friends, on-set injuries the first day of filming, reports of broken bones and brain hemorrhages along with cast members stating that this film hurt the most, hopes are that the cautionless clowns of the Jackass cast and crew have made this fourth film as absurd and chaotic as ever.

Jackass Forever commemorates 20 years since the release of the first film, Jackass: The Movie, which was a continuation of the crew’s 3 season show that aired on MTV from 2000 to 2002, featuring body horror games such as “Nutball”, hidden camera pranks like “Golf Course Airhorn”, an alligator tightrope, urban canoeing, wasabi eating contests and more outrageous feats which show creator Johnny Knoxville attributes to his wish for life to function like a cartoon.

You don’t want to miss out on the fun, so here’s what you need to know about where to watch Jackass Forever, and when you can expect Jackass Forever to be streaming on Paramount+.

Jackass Forever Release Date

Jackass Forever is set to release exclusively in theaters on February 4, 2022, though you may be able to find early showings. Some theaters are participating in a “fan appreciation night” on February 3.

Is Jackass Forever Coming to Theaters?

Yes! After many delays throughout 2021 due to various lawsuits, Jackass Forever has been released in theaters on Friday, February 4, 2022. If you’re looking to purchase tickets ahead of time, here is a direct link to the film’s website where you’ll be able to find all the information you need about local showtimes. The website will also have information on Fan Events that are taking place alongside early showings, so check and see if there is an event at a theater near you to get an early look at the bullfighting, human-cannonballing, literally-electrifying new film.

With theaters cautiously reopening, you may be asked to socially distance during the film, so it’s a good idea to book your tickets ahead of time in case of smaller audience sizes.

When will Jackass Forever be available to stream?

We don’t know for sure. But the industry standard for theater-exclusive runs has generally settled in at around 45-days, with recent films like Eternals landing on its exclusive streaming home (Disney+) just about two months after its release. Just recently, Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley landed on both Hulu and HBO Max less than two months after its theatrical release back in December 2021.

Which is to say: if you’re still not feeling like going to the theater for whatever reason, you’ll probably be able to see the fun of Jackass Forever from the comfort of your own home before too long. With Paramount distributing the film, it’s likely that it could end up on Paramount+ at that time, available for rent (on Amazon, Google Play, etc.), or both.

Where to Watch Streaming Jackass Forever Online Free?

Jackass Forever online free can be watched by streaming through Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, iTunes, Fandango Now, and Google Play. For Hulu subscribers, you may watch the first three seasons on television or through their service (www.hulu.com) I did not see Jackass Forever available on Netflix.

When Will Jackass Forever Be on Paramount+

While there is not an official Paramount+ release date for Jackass Forever, we can expect Jackass Forever to be on the streaming service after 30 to 45 days in theaters. Last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see Jackass Forever on Paramount+ around mid-to-late March 2022.

If the Paramount+ release of Jackass Forever follows the same pattern as A Quiet Place Part II, then you will also be able to rent Jackass Forever for $20 on premium video-on-demand at the same time it begins streaming free on Paramount+. In the meantime, you can catch up on all of the previous Jackass movies, streaming free on Paramount+ right now.

Will I Watch Jackass Forever On HBO Max?

No. Jackass Forever is a Paramount movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

Jackass Forever Available On Netflix?

No. Jackass Forever is not on Netflix, and, because it’s going to Paramount+, it likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. Sorry!

When Will Jackass Forever On Disney+?

Is Jackass Forever Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Jackass Forever on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.