Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 8:04 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday’s Oscars, the show’s producers announced Tuesday.

Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” the nominated song from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Reba McEntire will sing writer Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from the film “Four Good Days.”

Van Morrison, who wrote and sings the nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will not be able to make the show because of his touring schedule and the song will not be performed.

The Oscars are returning to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year.

