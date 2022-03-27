Trending:
Early winners at the Oscars include ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Dune’

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 7:38 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:

Sound: “Dune”

Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

