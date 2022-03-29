Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 8:13 pm
1 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The group was not included on the release Tuesday of the festival’s “cubes,” which list the times and stage assignments for every performance scheduled during the two-weekend event.

The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 festival will run from April 29 until May 1 and May 5 through May 8 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

In an announcement via Twitter, the Foo Fighters confirmed the tour cancellation “in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

The tweet concluded: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died on Friday. He was 50.

Jazz Fest organizers have not announced a replacement.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu are among the headliners for this year’s festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories