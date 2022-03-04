On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Rubio; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of the Russian punk group Pussy Riot.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

