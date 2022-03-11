Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Attorney General William Barr.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine.
“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.
