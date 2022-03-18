Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 7:12 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad