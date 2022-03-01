On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone for Fox Nation

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:43 am
NEW YORK (AP) — “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is expected to debut on Fox Nation this fall.

The four hours will focus on the park’s history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner’s company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions.

The actor stars in Paramount’s Western series “Yellowstone,” currently the biggest hit on cable television.

