List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “The Power of the Dog”
British Film — “Belfast”
Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Actor — Will Smith, “King Richard”
Actress — Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
Supporting Actor — Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Supporting Actress — Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Rising Star — Lashana Lynch
British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”
Original Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Adapted Screenplay — Sian Heder, “CODA”
Film Not in the English Language — “Drive My Car”
Musical Score — Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Cinematography — Greig Fraser, “Dune”
Editing — “No Time to Die”
Production Design — “Dune”
Costume Design — “Cruella”
Sound — “Dune”
Casting — “West Side Story”
Visual Effects — “Dune”
Makeup and Hair — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Animated Film — “Encanto”
British Short Film — “The Black Cop”
British Short Animation — “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”
Documentary — “Summer of Soul”
