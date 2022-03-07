On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 2:57 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide.

Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine’s national anthem and “A Prayer for the Ukraine,” a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

The 70-minute program also will include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, “Va, pensiero” from Verdi’s Nabucco,” soprano Lise Davidsen in Richard Strauss’ Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Davidsen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczała, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

“I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine,” Nézet-Séguin said Monday.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Tickets are $50. The concert will be broadcast by the European Broadcasting Union, Sirius XM and streamed on the Met’s website.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge