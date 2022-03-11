On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Queen to miss Commonwealth Day service but keep other events

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 1:16 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.

The palace said Friday that the 95-year-old monarch has asked her eldest son Prince Charles to represent her at Monday’s service celebrating Britain and the international grouping based around its former colonies.

The palace said the queen plans to continue with other scheduled engagements next week, including in-person audiences.

The queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20 and was said to have mild symptoms. She returned to in-person engagements this week, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday and later meeting the head of Britain’s armed forces.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Senior royals attending the Commonwealth Day service include Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Catherine.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|18 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
3|18 ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall...
3|18 How the US Navy Built its AI Practice...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans