On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Review: ‘A Novel Obsession’ is alluring, unsettling, meta

DONNA EDWARDS
March 18, 2022 11:29 am
2 min read
      

“A Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch (Dutton)

Friendship, love, jealousy, obsession. They seem distinct enough, but what happens when these experiences begin to blend together?

Caitlin Barasch’s debut meta-novel, “A Novel Obsession,” is a chaotic exploration of these relationships and the way art blurs the line between them.

Naomi Ackerman is on the cusp of 25 and still hasn’t written her first novel, to the disappointment of her rapidly aging, writerly grandmother. Aside from a risqué pseudo-relationship that ended years ago, Naomi doesn’t have anything to write about.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Convinced that a proper boyfriend-girlfriend experience will give her the perspective she needs, Naomi finds Caleb — a smart, sweet man who provides a healthy relationship. But where’s the inspiration in domestic stability?

When Caleb mentions that his ex-girlfriend tried contacting him, Naomi’s natural curiosity quickly turns into obsession, spiraling from casual internet searches to stakeouts. Her excuse: Rosemary will be the inspiration Naomi’s been lacking for her book.

It’s simply character research, all in the name of the art of writing, but the more Naomi learns about Rosemary, the more of her own repressed demons she must confront.

Surface-level, Naomi’s annoying, self-centered and completely caught in her own narrative. But she’s also conflicted, round and relatable. She’s scared of death and the way people avoid those who are dying, even while she herself does this to her Grammie. She’s proud of her family and their successes but also jealous. Overall, she’s empty and searching for something to fill her void.

The most relatable part of Naomi, though, is her obsession with Rosemary. Barasch makes Caleb’s ex the most alluring, interesting person you wish you didn’t want to know.

Barasch has created a nesting doll of a novel: It’s a fictional story of a writer writing a fictional story — in which she sometimes has to write a fake version of her novel — written by a real fiction writer whose life bears many striking resemblances to the real-life novel.

“A Novel Obsession” is unsettling, but surely that’s what a reader wants when they pick up a novel about a woman stalking her boyfriend’s ex. Barasch has a talent for balancing discomfort and empathy, pushing the reader away and pulling them right back. It’s hard to confidently enjoy a book when it feels like doing so enables unhinged behavior for the sake of art and entertainment, but the characters are emotionally engaging, beckoning you to rubberneck the inevitable train wreck.

Splendidly rich descriptions and unexplored queer undertones create unrequited anticipation throughout the novel. Like Naomi, I wondered, “Where can you possibly go from here to have a satisfying ending?” The novel’s vague hint at resolution answers, “You don’t.”

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad